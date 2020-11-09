site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Malcom Brown: First sack of season
RotoWire Staff
Brown totaled one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 38-3 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Brown recorded his first sack of the season, though he did little else statistically. Through eight games, Brown has been off the fantasy radar due to his low tackling numbers and infrequent sacks.
