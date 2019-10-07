Brown made three tackles and a sack in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Brown now has two sacks through five games, with both coming against the Texans and the Buccaneers. Brown takes advantage of favorable matchups as Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston are tied for fourth in the league with 18 sacks. He should have a good shot to add to his total with a Week 6 game against the Jaguars since Gardner Minshew has been dropped 12 times so far.

