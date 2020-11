Brown (calf) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Brown was forced out of last weekend's win over the 49ers with a calf injury, but he'll be back in action for Sunday's divisional contest. The starting defensive tackle's presence will provide New Orleans' run defense with a solid boost, but his lack of consistent tackle and sack tallies will keep him off the fantasy radar in most IDP leagues.