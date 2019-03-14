Saints' Malcom Brown: Lands in New Orleans
Brown signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints on Thursday,Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Brown started 51 of a possible 60 games in New England over the last four seasons, posting 186 tackles and 8.5 sacks during that time. Brown was mostly utilized in a two-down role with the Patriots, but could see a heavier workload in New Orleans according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. At the very least, the 25-year-old projects to play a large role to begin 2019 with Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) a strong PUP candidate.
