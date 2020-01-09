Brown finished with 34 tackles (18 solo), 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in his first season with New Orleans in 2019.

Brown played a key role for New Orleans in his first year with the team, logging 503 defensive snaps in 2019 and starting all 16 games. Brown has two years left on the three-year deal he signed last off season and will look to maintain a similar workload in 2020.