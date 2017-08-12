Play

Saints' Malik Foreman: Scooped up by Saints

The Saints and Foreman agreed to a deal Saturday, Herbie Teope of The Times-Picayune reports.

Foreman, an undrafted free agent out of Tennessee, figures to have a long shot at landing on the team's final roster. He will look to climb up the depth chart by impressing in training camp, but his most likely option for securing a roster spot will be through special teams.

