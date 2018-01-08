Te'o made five tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 31-26 playoff win over the Panthers.

Te'o played 57 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps (77%), in addition to seven special teams snaps. Te'o has notched 36 total tackles in the five games since starting at middle linebacker after AJ Klein was lost of the season. While not a flashy performer, Te'o should continue to be a quality IDP option in playoff fantasy leagues. The Saints will travel to Minnesota for next Week's Divisional Round contest against the Vikings.