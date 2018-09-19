Saints' Manti Te'o: Did not practice Wednesday
Te'o (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
Te'o seems to be battling a knee injury of undisclosed severity after managing to record four tackles in Week 2. The 27-year-old should be considered questionable to suit up against the Falcons on Sunday, and if Te'o misses any time it should be expected for A.J. Klein and Alex Anzalone to split the Saints' linebacker snaps evenly.
