Saints' Manti Te'o: Expected to start at middle linebacker

Te'o notched nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and three tackles for losses in Sunday's preseason win against the Chargers. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Te'o appears to be the front-runner to start at middle linebacker in the Saints' base 4-3 defense.

A former Charger, the Saints took a chance on Te'o who is coming off a torn Achilles, by signing the fifth-year linebacker to an incentive-laden two-year deal this offseason. While injuries have plagued the former Notre Dame star throughout his young career, when healthy, he has been a consistent performer. Te'o may leave the field on passing downs, but as long as he starts and, most importantly, remains healthy, he's a good bet for solid production at a reasonable price in IDP leagues.