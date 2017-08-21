Saints' Manti Te'o: Expected to start at middle linebacker
Te'o notched nine tackles (seven solo), a sack and three tackles for losses in Sunday's preseason win against the Chargers. According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Te'o appears to be the front-runner to start at middle linebacker in the Saints' base 4-3 defense.
A former Charger, the Saints took a chance on Te'o who is coming off a torn Achilles, by signing the fifth-year linebacker to an incentive-laden two-year deal this offseason. While injuries have plagued the former Notre Dame star throughout his young career, when healthy, he has been a consistent performer. Te'o may leave the field on passing downs, but as long as he starts and, most importantly, remains healthy, he's a good bet for solid production at a reasonable price in IDP leagues.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...