Saints' Manti Te'o: Healthy inactive for second straight week
Te'o (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
It will be a second straight DNP for Te'o, who's logged just 12 tackles (eight solo) and one pass defensed this season. The Saints' defensive scheme seems to be largely responsible for Te'o's absence from the gameday roster the last two contests, as New Orleans has been deploying two-linebacker alignments on a frequent basis.
