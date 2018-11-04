Saints' Manti Te'o: Healthy scratch for Sunday's tilt with Rams
Te'o (coach's decision) will not play in Sunday's game against the Rams, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
The Saints typically use a two-linebacker set so Te'o's absence is likely the result of a personnel decision. Look for Alex Anzalone to be the third linebacker available alongside Vince Biegel in the event of emergency. More information on Te'o's healthy scratch could be available following the game.
