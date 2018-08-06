Saints' Manti Te'o: Listed as starting middle linebacker
Te'o is listed as the starting middle linebacker in the Saints' first unofficial depth chart, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Te'o spent most of last year backing up AJ Klein, but was productive as a middle-linebacker starter when Klein was absent from the lineup due to various injuries. Still, with Klein now healthy and the Saints signing coveted free agent Demario Davis, it comes as a surprise that Te'o is being listed as the starter at middle linebacker. Should this alignment hold -- Te'o at middle linebacker and Klein and Davis starting on the outside -- Te'o could see a bump in value in IDP leagues.
