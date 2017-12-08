Saints' Manti Te'o: Productive following Klein injury
Te'o made 10 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.
Te'o's 10 total tackles were a season, as he played 57 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps (77 percent), in addition to five special teams snaps, after starting middle linebacker A.J. Klein left the game with a groin injury. The severity of Klein's injury is still unknown, so Te'o could again see substantial playing time in Week 15 against the Jets. It's worth noting, however, that when Klein missed the team's Week 11 tilt against Washington, Te'o could only muster five total tackles.
More News
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Expected to start at middle linebacker•
-
Saints' Manti Te'o: Reaches two-year pact with Saints•
-
Manti Te'o: Nearing agreement with Saints•
-
Chargers' Manti Te'o: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Manti Te'o: Ruled out for season•
-
Chargers' Manti Te'o: Likely season ending Achilles injury•
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Ingram good to go?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.