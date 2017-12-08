Te'o made 10 tackles (eight solo) in Thursday night's loss to the Falcons.

Te'o's 10 total tackles were a season, as he played 57 of the Saints' 74 defensive snaps (77 percent), in addition to five special teams snaps, after starting middle linebacker A.J. Klein left the game with a groin injury. The severity of Klein's injury is still unknown, so Te'o could again see substantial playing time in Week 15 against the Jets. It's worth noting, however, that when Klein missed the team's Week 11 tilt against Washington, Te'o could only muster five total tackles.