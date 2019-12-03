Saints' Manti Te'o: Returns to New Orleans
Te'o signed a contract with the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The 28-year-old hasn't seen game action since Week 8 with the Saints last season, but he'll rejoin the team for the 2019 stretch run. Te'o provides some depth at linebacker after Kiko Alonso (thigh) suffered an injury during last Thursday's win over the Falcons.
