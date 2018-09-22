Saints' Manti Te'o: Ruled out for Week 3
Te'o (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Te'o is listed as the Saints' starting middle linebacker, but he's played just 62 defensive snaps through the first two games. He's made eight tackles (four solo) in that span. Alex Anzalone and Vince Biegel should both see an uptick in snaps in Week 3.
