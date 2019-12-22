Play

Te'o is set to start in Week 16 against the Titans, John Hendrix of Sports Illustrated reports.

Teo' is set for a bigger role with Kiko Alonso (quadriceps) ruled out. Since joining the team in Week 14, Te'o has logged a combined 12 snaps through two contests and recorded one tackle.

