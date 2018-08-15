Davenport (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

The Saints top draft pick missed just under two weeks of practice dealing with the undisclosed ailment. Perhaps the team was in no rush to get Davenport back on the field given his early struggles and thought a mental breather would do the rookie well. Either way, Davenport is back in pads and will look to become the defensive force New Orleans expects him to be moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories