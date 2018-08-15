Saints' Marcus Davenport: Back at practice
Davenport (undisclosed) returned to practice Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
The Saints top draft pick missed just under two weeks of practice dealing with the undisclosed ailment. Perhaps the team was in no rush to get Davenport back on the field given his early struggles and thought a mental breather would do the rookie well. Either way, Davenport is back in pads and will look to become the defensive force New Orleans expects him to be moving forward.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Penny injury shakes up SEA backfield
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the running back situation in Seattle now that Rashaad Penny has a...
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...