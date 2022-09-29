Davenport (shoulder) logged a full practice Thursday.
Davenport showed up as a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a shoulder issue, which has existed since at least the opening of minicamp. His shift to full participation Thursday all but assures the 26-year-old will be able to suit up Sunday against the Vikings in London.
