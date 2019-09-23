Davenport recorded seven tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Seahawks.

Davenport played a season-high 70 snaps in the win, 65 of which came on defense. The 23-year-old defensive lineman appears to have found a regular spot along the Saints' defensive line and is on pace to set new career-highs across the board. If New Orleans continues to use him as much as it did in Week 3, Davenport could be an interesting IDP option in the weeks to follow.

