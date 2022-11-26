Davenport (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Davenport has been sidelined for the past two weeks with a calf injury sustained during New Orleans' Week 9 loss to Baltimore. However, the 26-year-old managed to log three limited practices ahead of Sunday's contest, and he should have a solid chance to suit back up versus San Francisco. Davenport recorded 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks over the first nine games of the season, and his availability would be a big boost with fellow starting defensive end Cameron Jordan (orbital) also questionable to play.
