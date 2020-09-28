Coach Sean Payton believes Davenport (elbow) may be able to return in Week 4 versus the Lions, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davenport has yet to play in his third NFL season, but he's making progress and logged two limited practices last week. Once he's ready to go, the 2018 first-round pick should immediately start at defensive end and look to build on last year's 31 tackles and six sacks through 13 games.