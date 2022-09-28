Davenport was limited at practice Wednesday with a shoulder injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Davenport popped up on the injury report Wednesday with the shoulder issue that has plagued him for months. Considering that he was able to practice in a limited capacity to open the week, the defensive end appears set to play in Week 4 versus the Vikings.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Off PUP list•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Starting training camp on PUP list•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Recovering from finger surgery•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Will play Sunday•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: DNP on Thursday•