Saints' Marcus Davenport: First sack since Week 5
Davenport finished with three tackles (one solo), one sack and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 34-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.
Davenport got to Kyle Allen for one of the Saints' four sacks on the night. He's had an under-the-radar campaign and managed just 23 tackles (nine solo) on the season. The sack was his first since Week 5, and Davenport isn't a consistent fantasy option.
