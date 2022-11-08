Davenport is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Ravens with a calf injury, John DeShazier of the Saints' official site reports.
Davenport headed to the locker room shortly after exiting early in the second half, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. With the starting defensive end out, expect Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson to see increased usage opposite Cameron Jordan.
More News
-
