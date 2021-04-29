The Saints have exercised Davenport's fifth-year option, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Davenport now remains under contract with the Saints through the 2022 campaign, in an expected move. After taking a step back in 2020, with just 1.5 sacks through 11 appearances, Davenport will now have two more years to prove himself in New Orleans' system.

