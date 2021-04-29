The Saints have exercised Davenport's fifth-year option, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Davenport now remains under contract with the Saints through the 2022 campaign, in an expected move. After taking a step back in 2020, with just 1.5 sacks through 11 appearances, Davenport will now have two more years to prove himself in New Orleans' system.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Takes step back in 2020•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Good to go•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Out with concussion•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with concussion symptoms•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Records sack in victory•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Ready for season debut•