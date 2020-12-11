Davenport (concussion) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game versus the Eagles.
Davenport progressed through the league's five-step concussion protocol and will only miss one game as a result of the injury. Trey Hendrickson continues to start ahead of Davenport, but the two essentially split time at defensive end. That hasn't led to much production for Davenport, as he's posted just 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups through seven games this year.
