Saints' Marcus Davenport: Healthy heading into training camp

Davenport (thumb) is ready for the start of training camp, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

Davenport boasts a freakish combination of size (6-foot-6, 264 pounds) and speed (4.58 40), which was enough for the Saints to deal a 2019 first-round pick to move up this year and select him 14th overall. He experienced a bump in the road during the offseason program, undergoing thumb surgery, but is now healthy with training camp opening Thursday. Look for the Saints to give Davenport every opportunity to make an impact as a rookie.