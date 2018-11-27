Saints' Marcus Davenport: Limited Monday
Davenport (toe) was limited in Monday's practice.
Davenport has been dealing with a toe injury since late October, but managed to play against the Falcons on Thanksgiving. It's likely the Saints are being cautious with their defensive end, and he should be ready to go Thursday versus the Cowboys.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Ready to go Thursday•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Limited Tuesday•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Won't play Week 11•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Still not practicing•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Will miss a month with toe injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Buy Mayfield? Sit Conner?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a great stretch from Baker Mayfield and the struggles of James...
-
Week 12 reactions, early waivers
Melvin Gordon's MCL sprain will shake up the Chargers' Fantasy expectations for a couple of...
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...