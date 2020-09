Davenport (elbow) didn't suit up in Thursday's practice, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It was the second consecutive day that Davenport has missed practice completely, casting some doubt for his Week 1 availability. He'll have one more practice to have a chance to suit up in before Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, but if he can't go, Trey Hendrickson would likely be in line for the start at defensive end.