Saints' Marcus Davenport: Monster game in win
Davenport racked up two tackles (both solo), two sacks, one forced fumble and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 31-24 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Davenport bounced back nicely after a lukewarm effort in Week 4, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He's not much for big tackling numbers, but his ability to force turnovers and get to the quarterback make him a weekly risk/reward IDP option.
