Davenport bounced back nicely after a lukewarm effort in Week 4, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay. He's not much for big tackling numbers, but his ability to force turnovers and get to the quarterback make him a weekly risk/reward IDP option.