Davenport (foot/toe) is recovering from surgery, ESPN.com's Mike Triplett reports.

Davenport didn't provide details about the type of procedure or a timeline, but he did say he'd been playing through an issue that would normally be season-ending. He missed three weeks in November while nursing a toe injury, ultimately finishing his rookie campaign with 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 regular-season games (416 defensive snaps). With fellow defensive end Alex Okafor scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the Saints likely intend for Davenport to take over a starting job ahead of his sophomore campaign. The team traded its 2019 first-round pick to move up to No. 14 overall last year to select the UTSA product.

