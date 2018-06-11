Saints' Marcus Davenport: Needs thumb surgery
Davenport recently suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The rookie is expected to undergo the procedure after the conclusion of minicamp and be back to full strength for the start of training camp.
It remains unclear if Davenport sustained the injury during workouts with the Saints earlier this month, but it doesn't sound like the issue is anything that will derail the first-round pick's chances of making an impact in 2018. Along with Davenport, the Saints are also dealing with injuries to fellow defensive ends Cameron Jordan (foot), Alex Okafor (Achilles) and Trey Hendrickson (undisclosed), leaving the team with limited bodies at the position during the offseason program.
