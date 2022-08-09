Davenport (shoulder) passed his physical and can now practice with the team, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport opened camp on the PUP list after also missing minicamp. Now that he's been cleared, Davenport can practice with the team. He'll be working to build off his career-best fourth season where he totaled 39 tackles, three forced fumbles and nine sacks in just 11 games.