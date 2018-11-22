Davenport (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

Davenport has been limited in practice all week due to a toe injury, and appears to be a game-time decision for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Falcons. If the rookie first-round pick misses his fourth straight game, Trey Hendrickson should once again see an uptick in defensive snaps.

