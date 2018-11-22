Saints' Marcus Davenport: Officially listed as questionable
Davenport (toe) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Falcons.
Davenport has been limited in practice all week due to a toe injury, and appears to be a game-time decision for Thursday's divisional tilt against the Falcons. If the rookie first-round pick misses his fourth straight game, Trey Hendrickson should once again see an uptick in defensive snaps.
More News
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Limited Tuesday•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Won't play Week 11•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Still not practicing•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Will miss a month with toe injury•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Two sacks in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know for Week 12
Heath Cummings is worried about targets in New England and expecting a bounce back for the...