Davenport (foot) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Davenport is expected to undergo surgery on his left foot after suffering the devastating injury during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, ultimately bringing an end to a quality 2019 campaign in which he collected 31 tackles (15 solo), six sacks and three forced fumbles in 13 games. Davenport will likely be replaced by Trey Hendrickson across from veteran Cameron Jordan, while the Saints also signed Noah Spence to provide additional depth at defensive end.

