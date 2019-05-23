Davenport (foot) is participating in individual drills during the opening of OTAs, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Davenport is working his way back from offseason surgery to correct an unspecified foot injury. It's not a huge surprise that he's being held out of team drills this early in the offseason and he appears well on track to be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

