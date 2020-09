Davenport (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After missing the first two games of the season due to an elbow injury, Davenport set himself up for a return with limited practices both Thursday and Friday. If he returns this weekend, he may split pass-rushing reps with Trey Hendrickson, who filled in for Davenport during his absence but similarly is questionable to play due to a groin issue.