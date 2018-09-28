Davenport (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Joel A. Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Davenport seems to be nursing a minor hip injury, and it remains to be seen whether the rookie first-rounder will play in Week 4. If Davenport is sidelined, Alex Okafor should see an uptick in snaps at the right defensive end position.

