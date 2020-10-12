Davenport (toe) is active for Monday's game versus the Chargers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Davenport sat out the first four games of the season but has been cleared to return to action. The 2018 first-round pick is expected to start at defensive end and pressure rookie Justin Herbert. Davenport recorded 10.5 sacks over his first two NFL seasons.
