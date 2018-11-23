Davenport (toe) is active for Thursday's game against the Falcons.

Davenport was able to practice in a limited fashion all week, and has evidently managed to recover well enough to suit up Thanksgiving Day. The rookie first-round pick had missed the Saints' previous three games due to a lingering toe injury. Davenport will slot back into his usual rotational role during Thursday's divisional tilt against the Falcons.

More News
Our Latest Stories