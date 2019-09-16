Davenport recorded three tackles (two solo), one sack and one tackle for a loss in the Saints' 27-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Davenport sacked Jared Goff on Sunday, producing one of the Saints' three sacks in the loss. The second-year defensive end recorded 21 tackles (12 solo), 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble as a rookie, and he's on pace to set new career highs this season. His low usage makes him an unreliable weekly option in most formats.