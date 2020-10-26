Davenport totaled two tackles (one solo) and a sack in the Saints' 27-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Davenport (toe) made his season debut in Week 5 and failed to record a tackle, though he had a better showing against Carolina. Davenport accounted for New Orleans' only sack of the afternoon and will look to build momentum heading into a Week 8 showdown with Chicago.

