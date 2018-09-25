Saints' Marcus Davenport: Registers sack Sunday
Davenport recorded a sack across 34 defensive snaps in Sunday's overtime win over the Falcons.
It was the first sack of the rookie's career, bringing down Matt Ryan early in the second quarter of Sunday's win. Davenport has been a rotational piece on the Saints' defensive line, averaging a little over 26 defensive snaps per game this season. However, if he can churn out plays like that sack, the Saints may be inclined to increase his reps.
