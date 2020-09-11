site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saints' Marcus Davenport: Ruled out for Week 1
RotoWire Staff
Davenport (elbow) is ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Buccaneers.
Davenport has missed three straight practices due to his elbow injury. Until he retakes the field, Trey Hendrickson will likely start at defensive end for New Orleans.
