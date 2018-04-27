Saints' Marcus Davenport: Saints trade up to select 14th

The Saints selected Davenport in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 14th overall.

The UTSA product is probably a bit raw after playing at such a low level of competition, but his combination of length and athleticism is understandably tantalizing with 4.58 speed on a 6-foot-6, 264-pound frame. It's fair to wonder whether he'll be able to make an immediate impact, but Davenport at worst should prove a high-upside developmental prospect who otherwise contributes part-time snaps as a pass-rushing specialist.