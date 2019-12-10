Play

Davenport is expected to have season-ending surgery on his foot, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

If certain, the New Orleans defense takes a big hit. The 23-year-old had logged three sacks in the two games prior to being injured and has six on the season. Trey Hendricks and Mario Edwards should see more playing time going forward.

