Saints' Marcus Davenport: Sheds injury tag
Davenport (toe) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.
Davenport was able to fully practice Wednesday despite having been limited to begin the week. The rookie first-round pick has been nursing a toe injury since late October, but appears ready to play through the issue. Expect Davenport to serve his usual rotational role during Thursday's tilt against the Cowboys.
