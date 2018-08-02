Davenport missed Wednesday's practice due to an undisclosed injury but was seen working on the sidelines Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

It's unclear exactly what is bothering Davenport, but he was at least able to do some individual work on the side Thursday. The rookie defensive end has reportedly been going through some growing pains in his first training camp, and Davenport will need to get healthy and back on the field as soon as possible in order to prove his worth as the 14th overall pick.