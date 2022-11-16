Davenport (calf) was listed as a non-participant on the Saints' injury report Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Davenport was forced out with a calf injury against the Ravens in Week 9 and did not practice before being ruled out for Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh. Now, unless the defensive end is able to improve his activity during practice Thursday or Friday, he'll likely be sidelined for the second straight week. Davenport is on pace to log one of the least productive seasons of his career, recording 19 tackles and just 0.5 sacks over the first nine games of the season, though he should reprise a starting role opposite Cameron Jordan when healthy.