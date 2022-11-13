Davenport (calf) is inactive Sunday against the Steelers.
Davenport suffered the injury in Monday's loss to the Ravens and hasn't recovered enough to return to play. Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon are both candidates to see increased work in Davenport's absence.
